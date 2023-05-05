LSU Tigers land another top transfer portal target in Aneesah Morrow

LSU women's basketball has done it again.

Kim Mulkey and her coaching staff has pulled DePaul's Aneesah Morrow from the transfer portal to join the Tigers in 2023.

Morrow chose the Tigers over USC and South Carolina, after visiting LSU just last week.

The Illinois native was the second rated target in the portal, and LSU basketball pulled in the number one target Hailey Van Lith last week.

The 6-foot-1 forward has already played two season at DePaul where she averaged nearly 26 points a game as relentless rebounder and scorer.

"I'm never intimidated by playing against or playing on a team with amazing, talented players," Morrow, a rising junior, told ESPN. "That's what I want to be surrounded around. I want to be around players who are going to make me better. I feel like we're going to challenge each other on a day-to-day basis. We all have the same end goal, and that's to win the national championship, to win the conference."

She'll join Angel Reese who set the SEC record for double-doubles in the 2022-23 season with the Tigers. Morrow is no slouch in that chase either as she recorded 53 double-doubles in 66 games played.

Morrow lead the Big East in rebounds per game in each of her first two seasons and averaged 12 boards per game last year.