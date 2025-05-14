76°
LSU tennis looking to make history in NCAA team championships

1 hour 47 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, May 14 2025 May 14, 2025 May 14, 2025 7:00 PM May 14, 2025 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Michael Cauble

WACO, TX - The LSU women's tennis team is looking to continue re-writing the programs record books as they take on North Carolina in the NCAA Team Championship in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 13-seed Tigers reached further into the postseason then ever before by taking out No. 4 Ohio State in the NCAA Super Regional, downing the Buckeyes, 4-2, to advance to the program's first NCAA Team Championship.

LSU's win over Ohio State marked the 24th of the season, tying a program record for wins, set by the 1978 team. 

LSU holds one all-time win against North Carolina, with the teams' last meeting taking place in 2016.

The Tigers will face the Tarheels on Thursday at 1 p.m. and you can watch the matches streaming on ESPN+.

