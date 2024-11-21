LSU target Bryce Underwood flips commitment to Michigan

BATON ROUGE - LSU football commit Bryce Underwood has flipped his commitment from LSU to his home-state school of Michigan on Thursday evening just two weeks before national signing day.

Underwood is rated as the top player in the 2025 class and the number one overall quarterback.

BREAKING: #LSU 5-star commit Bryce Underwood has flipped to #Michigan per @Hayesfawcett3



A massive blow to the future of the QB room at LSU.



After more than 300 days committed, Underwood flipped with 14 days until the Early Signing Period.



More: https://t.co/KW8ZJbBiUz pic.twitter.com/wv2f4ocWUq — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 21, 2024

The star player had been committed to LSU for almost a year and was expected to be the spearhead of a top five recruiting haul for the Tigers and Brian Kelly.

Worst part of this is the domino affect of guys who were wanting to come to be a part of this class.



We'll see if the others start to flip as well.



Two weeks from signing day. https://t.co/15gkUpKy4d — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 21, 2024

Underwood and his entire family had just come down to Baton Rouge for a three day official visit during the weekend of the Alabama game in early November.

There has been a concerted effort on the part of the Michigan Wolverines to flip Underwood in recent months by increasing the NIL inducement to stay in-state with some reports citing the offer to be four years for 10.5 million dollars.

The early signing day will open on December 4.