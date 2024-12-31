LSU takes on Baylor in Texas Bowl in Houston in finale of Tiger's 2024 football season

HOUSTON — The LSU Tigers will take the field one more time this year at 2:30 p.m. against the Baylor Bears in the Kinder's Texas Bowl in NRG Stadium in Houston.

Both LSU and Baylor go into the bowl game with 8-4 records, with LSU ranked fourth in the SEC with a conference record of 5-3. This is the first time LSU and Baylor have met on the gridiron since 1985.

This matchup is also significant because former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the current head coach of Baylor.

According to ESPN, LSU has a 59.8% chance of winning the matchup.

The Tigers kick off against the Bears on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. WBRZ will livestream Brian Kelly's post-game news conference on YouTube and Facebook.