LSU suspends on campus frat after long investigation into 'Hell Week' hazing allegations

BATON ROUGE - LSU is suspending one of its fraternities after investigating the organization for hazing allegations stemming from 2017 and 2020 including instances where members were allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.

According to The Advocate, the announcement came from the LSU Division of Student Affairs. The university making it clear that Sigma Alpha Epsilon, an organization with a history of hazing allegations, will be suspended until May of 2023 after finding out the group forced pledges to engage in "various levels of personal servitude", during what was described as "Hell Week" spanning from 2017 to 2020. This included allegations of having them run errands, buy food and clean other member's property among other things.

LSU also reported claims of a "large group" of people who kidnapped and assaulted an active member of the frat during a traditional initiation practice.

As a result of violating the school's hazing policies, the organization will be prohibited from meeting on campus and participate in any social university events or activities. It will also not be allowed to initiate new members.

After the suspension, Director of LSU's Student Advocacy and Accountability Office, Kyrsti Wyatt, added the frat will enter a two year disciplinary probation from June of 2023 to May of 2025.

It's unclear if the fraternity will try to appeal the suspension.