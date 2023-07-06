93°
LSU superstar Livvy Dunne launches fund to help secure NIL deals for female athletes

Thursday, July 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tigers gymnast and social media darling Olivia Dunne has leveraged her online presence into a multimillion-dollar revenue stream, and now she's looking to help other female athletes at LSU find similar success.

Partnering with Bayou Traditions, the 20-year-old launched the Livvy Fund.

Described by Dunne as a "hub for brands and fans to contribute to and support our Lady Tigers," the goal is to help train others in personal branding and to use her industry connections to create more opportunities for female student-athletes in the NIL space.

“The collectives mostly go to the men’s sports here at LSU and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities,” Dunne told Sports Illustrated. “It’s very important to help educate other student athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands. Over the past two years, I’ve learned so much from these brands, so I just want to help educate others and help give equal opportunities.”

