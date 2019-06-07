Latest Weather Blog
LSU Super Regional tickets sell out in minutes
BATON ROUGE - Tickets have sold out for the NCAA Super Regionals taking place Saturday through Monday in Baton Rouge.
Tickets went on sale early Friday morning.
According to a post on social media, individual game tickets may be available at first pitch each day. Officials say they will monitor actual attendance in the stadium and "if more tickets can open up we will do so at the Alex Box ticket office at game time each day."
The Best Fans in College Baseball are going to Pack The Box this weekend for the Super Regional! #GeauxTigers?? pic.twitter.com/ha0E6sl3u7— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 7, 2019
No. 13 LSU will host Florida State University in a Saturday-Monday series at Alex Box Stadium. Game one will be at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Game two will be on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Game three will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN if necessary.
