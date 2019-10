LSU Super Fan Colton Moore celebrates Tigers' big win with Coach O

BATON ROUGE- LSU super fan Colton Moore's LSU dream is the gift that keeps on giving.

After LSU'S big win against undefeated Florida Friday, Colton got a special call from his new best friend, Coach Orgeron.

His mom Jennifer Moore posted a picture on Facebook saying Colton's night was made because after the tigers won he got to celebrate with Coach via Facetime.