LSU student ticketed after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was ticketed after walking onto the field and threatening police during the first half of the Southern game Saturday night.

LSU officials said Marwan Okeil strolled out onto the Death Valley field while the Tigers and Jaguars were playing around 7 p.m. Stadium security officers were able to take Okeil down and transport him to the LSU Police Department.

Video showed Okeil standing in the field with his hands on his hips before being apprehended by police.

Sources said Okeil was shouting at officers and threatening them before he was removed from the field.

Okeil was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer.