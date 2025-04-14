LSU star Flau'jae Johnson going on tour with BossMan Dlow

Photo: @flaujae

BATON ROUGE - LSU star Flau'jae Johnson announced her newest project Sunday: being a special guest on music tour with four shows across North America.

"The moment y'all have been waiting for. First, I want to thank my fans and everyone that's been supporting me for the longest. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the lineup for BossMan Dlow's new tour!" she said in a social media video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big 4?? (@flaujae)

Johnson's performance schedule is below:

April 13 - Boston, Mass.

April 15 - Toronto, Ontario

April 19 - Denver, Colo.

April 26 - Jacksonville, Fla.

For more information about concert dates or tickets, click here.