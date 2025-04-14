62°
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson going on tour with BossMan Dlow
BATON ROUGE - LSU star Flau'jae Johnson announced her newest project Sunday: being a special guest on music tour with four shows across North America.
"The moment y'all have been waiting for. First, I want to thank my fans and everyone that's been supporting me for the longest. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the lineup for BossMan Dlow's new tour!" she said in a social media video.
Johnson's performance schedule is below:
April 13 - Boston, Mass.
April 15 - Toronto, Ontario
April 19 - Denver, Colo.
April 26 - Jacksonville, Fla.
For more information about concert dates or tickets, click here.
