LSU star Angel Reese has hometown basketball court named in her honor

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. - Angel Reese was in Maryland on Monday as LSU super star's hometown unveiled a basketball court dedicated to her.

Baltimore County officials showed off the Angel Reese Court at the Scott's Branch Recreation Activity Center in Randallstown Monday morning.

Now open for hooping in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/Q8IfkGhUIr — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) July 17, 2023

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski told WBFF that the county was putting more into its recreational facilities "so that we are investing in our young people and we are investing in our next Angel Reese."