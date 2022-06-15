LSU-Southern football game will air on SEC Network

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University's first-ever football faceoff will air live on national television this fall.

The game will broadcast live on the SEC Network Sep. 10. Kickoff is at 6:30 in Tiger Stadium.

Jaguar Football Set to Play LSU on SEC Network https://t.co/1EDs5ZCdCz — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) June 14, 2022

