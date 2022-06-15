93°
LSU-Southern football game will air on SEC Network
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University's first-ever football faceoff will air live on national television this fall.
The game will broadcast live on the SEC Network Sep. 10. Kickoff is at 6:30 in Tiger Stadium.
Jaguar Football Set to Play LSU on SEC Network https://t.co/1EDs5ZCdCz— Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) June 14, 2022
More details on the broadcast can be found here.
