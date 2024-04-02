72°
LSU softball tops UL-Monroe to win sixth straight game

1 hour 23 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2024 Apr 2, 2024 April 02, 2024 8:51 PM April 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team responded to an early deficit to beat UL-Monroe Tuesday night.

The Warhawks scored the first two runs of the game but the Tigers didn't sweat and came back to win 7-4. LSU has now won six straight games and sits at 30-4 this season.

McKenzie Redoutey broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run home run in the third inning. Ali Newland was 2-for-4 with a home run for LSU.

Raelin Chaffin picked up the win in relief for LSU, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing just one run.

The No. 7 Tigers will travel to Florida on Saturday for the first game of a three-game series.

