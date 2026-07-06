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Deputies cite 7 clerks at Tangipahoa Parish businesses for underage tobacco, alcohol sales
AMITE — Deputies cited seven clerks at multiple Tangipahoa Parish businesses for underage tobacco and alcohol sales and use.
The results of the months-long operation were announced Sunday. According to deputies, more than 38 retail alcoholic beverage and tobacco establishments on the southern end of the parish were visited.
"Deputies from all divisions were assigned an additional shift focused solely on identifying businesses, their employees and customers engaged in unlawful sales of alcohol and tobacco in an effort to reduce underage substance abuse," deputies explained.
Clerks at the following businesses were cited for unlawful sale, purchase or possession of tobacco, alternative nicotine products or vapor products:
985 Clouds Smoke in Hammond
Dollar General on La. 1064
Natalbany Food Mart
Dollar General in Tickfaw
Energy Express in Hammond
Nash's in Hammond
Quick Express on Wardline Road in Hammond
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