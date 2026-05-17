85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances to NCAA Super Regionals

2 hours 41 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, May 17 2026 May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 3:37 PM May 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball defeated Virginia Tech on Sunday in the Baton Rouge Regional Final. The Tigers won the Regional with a final score of 7-2.

The Hokies got out in front early with a run in the first and second innings. However, Jalia Lassiter's solo home run in the third inning lit the spark for LSU.

They'd hold Virginia Tech scoreless for the rest of the game and proceeded to make quality contact at the plate to drive in more runs.

Trending News

With the win, LSU has advance to the Super Regionals. They will head to Tuscaloosa to take on top-seeded Alabama next week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days