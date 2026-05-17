LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances to NCAA Super Regionals

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball defeated Virginia Tech on Sunday in the Baton Rouge Regional Final. The Tigers won the Regional with a final score of 7-2.

The Hokies got out in front early with a run in the first and second innings. However, Jalia Lassiter's solo home run in the third inning lit the spark for LSU.

They'd hold Virginia Tech scoreless for the rest of the game and proceeded to make quality contact at the plate to drive in more runs.

With the win, LSU has advance to the Super Regionals. They will head to Tuscaloosa to take on top-seeded Alabama next week.