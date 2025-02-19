LSU softball's pitching depth playing a big role this season

BATON ROUGE - Through the first two weeks of the season, LSU Softball is 10-0 and is ranked fifth in the D1 Softball poll.

With that start, the Tigers also have four wins over two ranked opponents.

While the Tiger bats have been effective in these victories, the pitching depth can't go unnoticed.

The softball world has seen the command and talent of junior Sydney Berzon, who is a two-time All American.

This season, a rising star has emerged as freshman Jayden Heavener has shined in her first three games with LSU. She has a 1.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts through her first three appearances.

Berzon and Heavener have very different styles with their pitching, but they have been nothing short of effective when trying to win games for their team.

Having a few solid pitchers is essential, but also having a reliable bullpen will be necessary down the stretch.

Redshirt junior Tatum Clopton has thrown 11 innings so far and has 13 strikeouts and no runs allowed. Redshirt senior Ashley Vallejo has appeared in one game this season, but has been effective even if the stats don't show it. In her lone appearance, Vallejo only allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts in five innings of work.

That kind of depth will be essential moving forward for LSU.

The Tigers will host Penn State, Southern Miss and Nicholls this weekend for five total games.