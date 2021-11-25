LSU softball heads to Southeastern Wednesday

Image via: lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=210712329

BATON ROUGE- The LSU softball team will head to Southeastern Wednesday to begin a four-game stretch on the road.



The Lady Tigers will take on the Southeastern Lady Lions at 6 p.m. at North Oak Park in Hammond.



The Tigers go into the game from looking to come back from a tough stretch over the weekend as the team lost all three games of their SEC series to Kentucky over the weekend.



The losses dropped the team’s record to 29-12 for the year and 5-10 within the Southeastern Conference.



The team is looking to take away some positives from the weekend as they go into the game and the final weeks of the season.



“They are going to try to build confidence in little things and trying to celebrate any successes that we have out there and get them back on track,” head coach Beth Torina said.



Wednesday night’s game will be televised live on Cox Sports Television with Garrett Walvoord and Yvette Girouard calling the action. Fans outside of the CST coverage map will be able to watch the game online through WatchESPN.



The game starts at 6 p.m.