LSU softball enters 2025 at No. 9 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will enter the 2025 season as the No. 9 team in the country, according to the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25.

The Tigers are coming off a Super Regional appearance in 2024 but lost a lot of production from the 44-win team.

However, two-time NFCA All-American pitcher Syndey Berzon is back for the Tigers, along with three other starters.

Third baseman Danieca Coffey, who missed most of the 2024 season with a knee injury, returns for her senior season. With players like Taylor Pleasants not on the roster anymore, Coffey is taking more of a leadership role this spring.

"I think it makes me more focused on details than I've ever been, like, very detail oriented, which I think that's something I needed because, like, I am getting older, and after this, I need a real job, so details are very important," Coffey said. "Being able to be like everything you do matters like, because everyone is watching you, and it's not just like you only have to focus on yourself, you have to focus on 29 people. But there also is other people that help, so it's not all about me."

LSU opens the season February 7 at 4 PM against Charlotte. The Tigers play the first 15 games of the season at home.