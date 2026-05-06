LSU softball ends SEC Tournament run in second round loss to Georgia

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

LEXINGTON, Ky. - No. 8 seeded LSU softball saw their SEC Tournament run end in the second round in a 7-3 loss to No. 9 seed Georgia Wednesday night.

The Tigers tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning when Sierra Daniel hit a two-run home run.

The Bulldogs responded in the top of the fourth inning when Emily Digby hit a three-run homer to take the lead.

From there, LSU struggled to get the bats going with only three hits in the game.

LSU used three pitchers who, as a staff, allowed seven runs on 12 hits.

The Tigers will return home and await their post season seeding during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 6 p.m.