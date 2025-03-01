LSU softball ends California trip with win over Weber State

81°
2 hours 59 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 1:38 PM March 01, 2025 in Sports
By: Jack Schemmel

FULLERTON, California - The No. 5 LSU softball team finished its California trip with a win Saturday over Weber State.

The Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and three in the third en route to a 9-1 victory.

LSU's Danieca Coffey went 2-for-3 at the plate with a grand slam. Fellow Tiger Jalia Lassiter was 3-for-3 on the day, with a single, double, and a triple.

LSU finishes the west coast swing 4-1 and improves to 18-1 overall. The Tigers host Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday.

