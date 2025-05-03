LSU softball drops regular season finale to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The LSU softball team had a chance to win the series against Arkansas Saturday but the Tigers never got the offense going in the rubber match.

LSU only mustered up four hits in a 6-0 loss to Arkansas. The Razorbacks scored one run in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth.

Tatum Clopton started for LSU in the circle, but only lasted 2.2 innings and allowed two runs. McKenzie Redoutey was the only Tiger with two hits Saturday.

LSU finishes the regular season with a 40-13 overall record and a 12-12 mark in SEC play. The Tigers now wait for their seed in the SEC tournament in Athens Georgia starting May 6.