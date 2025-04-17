LSU softball drops Game 1 of series against Texas after fumbling late game lead

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 9 LSU softball collapsed in the final two innings of their game against Texas on Thursday, as the Longhorns walked it off to win 7-3.

The Tigers are now 35-9 on the season with an 8-8 record in the SEC.

LSU led 3-0 before Texas tied the game with three runs in the sixth inning off two home runs.

Texas catcher Reese Atwood walked it off in the bottom of the seventh inning with a grand slam to grab game one of the series.

Tigers pitcher Sydney Berzon received a loss to bring her record in the circle to 15-4 on the season

The Longhorns improved their record to 40-5 this season, including a 12-4 record in conference play.

First pitch for Game 2 on Friday between LSU and Texas is at 4:30 p.m. at Red & Charline McCombs Field and will air on SEC Network+. Game 3 on Saturday will begin at 11 a.m.