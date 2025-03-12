56°
LSU softball dominates UL-Lafayette in mid-week clash
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU softball team had no trouble with in-state rival Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night.
The Tigers moved to 24-1 on the season thanks to a 14-0 run-rule victory over the Rajin' Cajuns. LSU scored six runs in the first inning, two in the second, and six in the fourth.
Jayden Heavener tossed a five-inning one-hitter for LSU, striking out six Rajin' Cajuns.
LSU opens SEC play this weekend at Tiger Park, starting Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 23 Kentucky.
