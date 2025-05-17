79°
LSU softball bounces back in the Baton Rouge Regional to beat UConn 3-0
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball bounced back in the NCAA Tournament by beating UConn 3-0 in an elimination game Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers scored two runs in the first and second innings from bases loaded walks. They scored a third from an RBI fly out by Tori Edwards.
LSU stays alive in the Baton Rouge Regional and will have a rematch with Southeastern following their win over UConn.
Southeastern lost earlier on Saturday to Nebraska. Saturday night's game between LSU and Southeastern is an elimination game. The winner will face Nebraska on Sunday at 2 p.m.
