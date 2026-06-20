LSU shortstop Kylee Edwards withdraws name from transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ can confirm reports that LSU shortstop Kylee Edwards has withdrawn her name from the transfer portal, and is set to return to LSU for her senior season.

Edwards' withdrawal from the portal comes just three days after re-entering the transfer portal, just one season removed from joining LSU from Mississippi State.

After the tigers lost pitcher Jayden Heavener to the portal, losing Edwards as well would have been a massive blow. LSU also lost Tori Edwards, who ended up joining Texas A&M.