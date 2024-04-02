LSU season ends in the Elite Eight with loss to Iowa 94-87

Photo: @LSUwbkb

ALBANY, NY — The LSU women's basketball team's season ended Monday evening when the Tigers lost to No. 1 seed Iowa 94-87 in the Elite Eight on the NCAA Tournament.

In the first half, the 2023 National Championship rematch lived up to the hype as both teams traded jabs, and the game went into the break tied at 45.

However, Iowa pulled away in the third quarter and kept three-seed LSU at bay. The Hawkeyes outscored the Tigers 24-13 in the third quarter, thanks to four 3-pointers from Caitlin Clark. Clark had 41 points, made nine 3-pointers, and had 12 assists.

“Those everyday things we do in practice that,” Flau’Jae Johnson said. “Bad pass here, turnover here, defense, missed execution, transition. So it's going to be things that we've got to clean up when we take that on the chin.”

Johnson led LSU with 23 points. Angel Reese had 17 points and 20 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

LSU season ends at 31-6.

Coach Kim Mulkey said of her third season leading the Tigers. “I'm going to think of the little things that we overcame, that put us in an Elite Eight. You're one game away from going back to the Final Four. I'm going to eventually think of how did we get here. How did we get here? What did we do as a team and as a staff to get to this moment? So basically I guess what I'm telling you is you learn. You learn. I learn every day as a coach.”

Tweets by LSUwbkb