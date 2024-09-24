LSU School of Veterinary Medicine announces 2017 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award

BATON ROUGE- The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has named their 2017 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year.

The award went to Kenneth Arceneaux, DVM, DACVIM.

According to a release, Arceneaux was recognized at the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association Alumni and Friends Reception hosted as part of the LVMA's winter meeting Saturday.

The award was established to recognize LSU SVM alumni for outstanding professional accomplishments, personal achievements, and contributions to the community through public service.

“I have to admit, when I received the phone call from Dean Joel Baines, I was so overwhelmed with emotion that I was moved to tears," Arceneaux said. "To be recognized for my contributions to veterinary medicine in Louisiana by LSU SVM, where I received my veterinary degree and my training as a small animal veterinary internist, makes this award so very special.”