LSU safety, highly-touted transfer A.J. Haulcy suspended by NCAA for first half of Clemson game
BATON ROUGE - LSU starting safety and high-profile transfer A.J. Haulcy will miss the first half of LSU's game against Clemson due to being ejected from a game at the end of last season, ESPN's Pete Thamel said.
Haulcy, who was ejected from the second half of a game against BYU while he played at Houston, was suspended due to fighting. Fighting carries an automatic carryover penalty and there's no appeal.
According to The Advocate, LSU has not received word from the NCAA.
Haulcy was expected to start for LSU against Clemson.
