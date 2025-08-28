85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU safety, highly-touted transfer A.J. Haulcy suspended by NCAA for first half of Clemson game

1 hour 51 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 6:08 PM August 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU starting safety and high-profile transfer A.J. Haulcy will miss the first half of LSU's game against Clemson due to being ejected from a game at the end of last season, ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

Haulcy, who was ejected from the second half of a game against BYU while he played at Houston, was suspended due to fighting. Fighting carries an automatic carryover penalty and there's no appeal.

According to The Advocate, LSU has not received word from the NCAA.

Trending News

Haulcy was expected to start for LSU against Clemson. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days