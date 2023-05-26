LSU's Sa'Myah Smith feeling 'great' after collapse during White House visit

WASHINGTON - LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith gave fans a scare Friday when she passed out during the Tigers' White House visit.

Smith's collapse prompted President Biden to briefly stop the ceremony as paramedics checked on her. Medical workers were able to help get Sa'Myah back on her feet and escorted her away so she could be evaluated further.

"She's kind of right now embarrassed. She doesn't want to leave, she wants to be with us," Coach Kim Mulkey said.

After the speeches were done, WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble caught up with Sa'Myah.

"Doing a lot better... I do remember telling one of my coaches, I was like 'yeah I think I might just pass out.'" Smith told WBRZ. "It was kind of hot and we were standing for a while."

Smith also showed off a unique keepsake she received after the ceremony: an old-fashioned basketball signed by the president. She will fly back with the rest of the team to Baton Rouge Friday night.

