LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed them most

4 hours 35 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 8:39 PM September 15, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Before the 2024 college football season started, LSU's offensive line was believed to be one of the best units in the country.

They have four returning starters from 2023, but this season they've struggled to create holes and get the run game going early on.

While there were still mistakes in the Tigers' win over South Carolina, the run game did improve by the numbers. LSU rushed for 132 yards and three rushing touchdowns, including Josh Williams' touchdown that gave LSU the lead to win the game.

True freshman Caden Durham also showed off his talents Saturday. He rushed for 98 yards on 11 carries and scored his first and second career touchdowns against South Carolina.

Durham showed speed and strength as he broke through tackles and made defenders miss when he got the ball.

LSU looks to keep the run game going and become even more explosive throughout the season.

The Tigers face UCLA at home next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

