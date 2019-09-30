72°
LSU's Kyle Williams officiates halftime wedding
ORCHARD PARK, NY - Die-hard Bills fans, Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli tied the knot during a ceremony at halftime of the Patriots-Bills game on Sunday and they wanted none other than former LSU football star, Kyle Williams to officiate the ceremony.
Williams spent his entire NFL career with the Bills and was described as the "heart and soul of the team," which made him the perfect person to officiate the unique wedding.
The couple, who had their first date during a Bills game in 2008, won a local contest which allowed them to get married on the field.
