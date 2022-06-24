LSU's Kim Mulkey lands top woman's player in the country for Tiger team

Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

LSU's Kim Mulkey didn't have to go to far to find the nation's best women's high school basketball player, and when she got there she made sure to do everything she could to get her to be a Tiger.

Mikaylah Williams from Shreveport's Parkway High school is the nations top-ranked prospect for the 2023 season and today she announced that she would be staying in state and playing for LSU.

Williams has the potential to be another generational in-state player for the LSU women's basketball program, and if she does sign with the Tigers and wind up on campus in Baton Rouge she would be the first top-ranked player in the nation to sign with LSU since Seimone Augustus did in nearly 20 years ago from right here in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game, was one of five finalists for this year’s Naismith National High School Girls Player of the Year.  Her Panther team lost to Ponchatoula in the Class 5A state final this season in double-overtime.

