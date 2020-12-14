Report: LSU's head basketball coach Will Wade tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Men's Basketball Team will play in Monday's game without the leadership of their head Coach, Will Wade.

LSU Athletics announced Wade would miss the game due to "COVID-19 and contact tracing issues."

Wade later told The Advocate newspaper he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has continued coaching via Zoom.

Associate Head Coach, Bill Armstorng will act as Wade's replacement.

The Tigers are scheduled to take on Sam Houston State at 11 a.m.. (CST), Monday.