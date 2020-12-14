47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: LSU's head basketball coach Will Wade tests positive for COVID-19

43 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, December 14 2020 Dec 14, 2020 December 14, 2020 11:10 AM December 14, 2020 in Top Story
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Men's Basketball Team will play in Monday's game without the leadership of their head Coach, Will Wade.

LSU Athletics announced Wade would miss the game due to "COVID-19 and contact tracing issues."

Wade later told The Advocate newspaper he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has continued coaching via Zoom.

Associate Head Coach, Bill Armstorng will act as Wade's replacement.

The Tigers are scheduled to take on Sam Houston State at 11 a.m.. (CST), Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days