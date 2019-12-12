51°
LSU's Grant Delpit dubbed nation's best defensive back of the year, receives 2019 Jim Thorpe Award
ATLANTA - And the awards keep coming for the Tigers. This time, safety Grant Delpit named the recipient of the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award. The award honors the best defensive back in all of college football.
The announcement came during the Home Depot Awards ceremony in Atlanta Thursday evening, following LSU's very own Joe Burrow who took away the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback award.
Some players are in Atlanta for the ceremony just days before the announcement of the Heisman Trophy, for which Burrow is the front runner. That award honors the best overall athlete in college football, and the winner for that will be announced in New York Saturday evening.
