79°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson to perform, other LSU stars present at ESPY Awards
LOS ANGELES, Ca. - LSU women's basketball player and rap artist Flau'jae Johnson will perform on stage at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday night.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and former LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese will be presenters for the events, while multiple Tigers are up for awards, including Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and 2024 Honda Award-winning gymnast Haleigh Bryant.
Former Saints safety Steve Gleason will also receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his ALS advocacy.
Trending News
The event starts at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies in her sleep at...
-
LDEQ investigating white cloud over Iberville Parish petrochemical plant; no community danger
-
Woman killed after being struck by two cars while walking along highway...
-
Police searching for man who broke into Baton Rouge retirement community, held...
-
Disability advocates sue state over laws they claim limit ballot access to...