LSU's Angel Reese earns another SEC player of the week award

BATON ROUGE - Week after week LSU forward Angel Reese is making the rest of the nation realize what she's doing in Baton Rouge. After becoming the first woman in the SEC to score more than 25 points and grab more than 25 rebounds Reese earned her fourth SEC Player of the Week honor.

Reese had her record setting performance against Texas A&M when she scored 26 points and snagged 28 rebounds to set the LSU school record.

The sophomore from Baltimore, Maryland transferred into LSU and has been a difference maker each time she steps on the court.

Through 16 games Reese has posted 16 double-doubles and her Texas A&M game was her second 20/20 game of the season. Reese is the only player in the country with multiple such games.

More from LSU Sports Information is below:

Reese is just the third player since 2009 with 26 points and 28 rebounds in a game, according to Her Hoop Stats. The LSU standout is the first SEC player to have 25+ points and 25+ points in a game over the last 20 seasons.

In LSU’s win at Kentucky on Sunday, Reese had 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Firmly in the national player of the year conversation, Reese has 16 double-doubles in as many games, the most ever to begin a season by a player in the SEC. She is averaging 14.2 points and 15.6 rebounds this season.

Reese, one of nine new pieces on this year’s LSU team, has led the Tigers who are off to a historic start to the season. With Sunday’s win at Kentucky LSU improved to 16-0, the best start to a season in program history, surpassing the 2002-03 season when the Tigers started 15-0 when Seimone Augustus was a freshman. LSU also jumped into the AP Top 5 on Monday for the first time since 2009 as the Tigers are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country.