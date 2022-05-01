71°
LSU's 10 draftees second to only Georgia in 2022 NFL Draft
They don't call it NF-LSU for nothing. The Tigers showed once again why it is premier destination for developing NFL talent. LSU with 10 total selections in this year's draft, second only to Georgia's 15. Alabama the next closest SEC school with 7.
LSU Tigers Taken in 2022 NFL Draft:
Round 1 (3rd Overall): Derek Stingley Jr. (CB) - Houston Texans
Round 2 : Ed Ingram (OL) - Minnesota Vikings
Round 3 : Ty Davis Price (RB) - San Francisco 49ers
Round 4: Cade York (K) - Cleveland Browns
Round 4: Neil Farrell (DT) - Las Vegas Raiders
Round 5: Damone Clark (LB) - Dallas Cowboys
Round 6: Austin Deculus (OL) - Houston Texans
Round 6: Chasen Hines (OL) - New England Patriots
Round 7: Andre Anthony (LB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
