LSU: Rooms for 3 and 4 students no longer offered due to health crisis
BATON ROUGE - While the state prepares to reopen, LSU is also preparing for a gradual reopening.
Some faculty and staff are set to return to campus on Monday, May 18. But officials remain cautious amid the university's gradual reopening and have even increased efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the LSU community.
For example, on Tuesday morning, LSU's Residential Life account tweeted, "unfortunately residence hall 3-student and 4-student rooms will not be options during room selection. We know this is not the news you want to hear - it's also news that we hate to deliver."
Tigers, we know this is going to break some hearts …. unfortunately residence hall 3-student and 4-student rooms will not be options during room selection. We know this is not the news you want to hear - it's also news that we hate to deliver.— LSU Res Life (@LSUResLife) May 12, 2020
The temporary shuttering of 3 and 4 student rooms is one of many adjustments made to ensure students are able to practice distancing recommendations issued by state officials and health experts.
