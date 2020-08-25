Latest Weather Blog
LSU reverses decision, will close campus Wednesday
UPDATE: LSU says it will now close Wednesday due to Hurricane Laura. A decision regarding Thursday classes is expected tomorrow.
*****
BATON ROUGE - LSU started the first day of classes Tuesday morning, a day later than originally planned.
According to LSU's interim president, Tom Galligan, a decision on potentially canceling classes Wednesday and Thursday is expected after 1 o'clock Tuesday.
University administrators said it's taken months of preparation to get proper protocols in place for the coronavirus, and the added element of a major hurricane is throwing a wrench in the gears.
In an interview Tuesday morning with WBRZ, Galligan also addressed the complications of enforcing masks among college students on campus.
"They want to be here, we want to be here. I think we all know that our ability to stay here and stay safe throughout the semester depends on all of us doing the right thing to the maximum extent possible," Galligan said.
LSU says its testing centers on campus are able to test 5,000 per day, and the university remains confident it will not run out of tests.
Virtual classes still remain a last resort should tests run out or if cases rise among students and staff.
