LSU reveals full 2024 football schedule - see who they play here

BATON ROUGE - LSU's full 2024 football season schedule was released Thursday night.

Notably, LSU opens SEC play at South Carolina and has their home opener versus Nicholls.

Here's the full schedule of who LSU has to play in 2024:

9/1 - USC in Las Vegas

9/7 - vs. Nicholls

9/14 - at South Carolina

9/21 - vs. UCLA

9/28 - vs. South Alabama

10/5 - BYE

10/12 - vs. Ole Miss

10/19 - at Arkansas

10/26 - at Texas A&M

11/2 - BYE

11/9 - vs. Alabama

11/16 - at Florida

11/23 - vs. Vanderbilt

11/30 - vs. Oklahoma