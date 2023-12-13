55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU reveals full 2024 football schedule - see who they play here

54 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 6:35 PM December 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's full 2024 football season schedule was released Thursday night.

Notably, LSU opens SEC play at South Carolina and has their home opener versus Nicholls.

Here's the full schedule of who LSU has to play in 2024:

9/1 - USC in Las Vegas

9/7 - vs. Nicholls

9/14 - at South Carolina

9/21 - vs. UCLA

Trending News

9/28 - vs. South Alabama

10/5 - BYE

10/12 - vs. Ole Miss

10/19 - at Arkansas

10/26 - at Texas A&M

11/2 - BYE

11/9 - vs. Alabama

11/16 - at Florida

11/23 - vs. Vanderbilt

11/30 - vs. Oklahoma

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days