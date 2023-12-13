55°
LSU reveals full 2024 football schedule - see who they play here
BATON ROUGE - LSU's full 2024 football season schedule was released Thursday night.
Notably, LSU opens SEC play at South Carolina and has their home opener versus Nicholls.
Here's the full schedule of who LSU has to play in 2024:
9/1 - USC in Las Vegas
9/7 - vs. Nicholls
9/14 - at South Carolina
9/21 - vs. UCLA
9/28 - vs. South Alabama
10/5 - BYE
10/12 - vs. Ole Miss
10/19 - at Arkansas
10/26 - at Texas A&M
11/2 - BYE
11/9 - vs. Alabama
11/16 - at Florida
11/23 - vs. Vanderbilt
11/30 - vs. Oklahoma
