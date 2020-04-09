LSU reporting 14 virus cases as 3 more employees test positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced that three more members of its Baton Rouge community contracted COVID-19, bring the total number of cases involving the campus to 14.

The three most recent cases all involved employees at the university. Two of them were last on campus March 19. The third was last there March 26.

All three are currently recovering at home.

Six other cases confirmed last week included two staff members, a law student, a member of the LSU Greek community, and another student living off-campus.

Five others were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier last month, including another employee, another Greek community member, two more law students and a graduate student taking online courses. LSU's first confirmed case was announced March 20, involving a graduate student taking online courses.

More details on LSU's cases can be found here: https://www.lsu.edu/coronavirus/testing-results/index.php

You can find more info on coronavirus cases in East Baton Rouge and statewide here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/soon-state-to-reveal-latest-virus-case-load-data-shared-at-noon-here