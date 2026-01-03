LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren enters transfer portal

57°
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU is down to zero scholarship quarterbacks after Michael Van Buren entered the transfer portal Saturday, first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Van Buren played in seven games this season and started in the last four after Garrett Nussmeier was sidelined with injury.

In his lone season with the Tigers, Van Buren threw for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 129 yards and one score.

Van Buren's absence temporarily empties LSU's quarterback room under Lane Kiffin. The Tigers are hosting one top portal quarterback and hope to rebuild the room in the off season.

