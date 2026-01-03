Latest Weather Blog
LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU is down to zero scholarship quarterbacks after Michael Van Buren entered the transfer portal Saturday, first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.
BREAKING: LSU QB Michael Van Buren plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3Sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026
He’s thrown for 2,896 yards and 19 TD in his college career thus far
Started his career at Mississippi Statehttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/HhhwglOWzf
Van Buren played in seven games this season and started in the last four after Garrett Nussmeier was sidelined with injury.
In his lone season with the Tigers, Van Buren threw for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 129 yards and one score.
Van Buren's absence temporarily empties LSU's quarterback room under Lane Kiffin. The Tigers are hosting one top portal quarterback and hope to rebuild the room in the off season.
