LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ranked top SEC QB in College Football 26 video game

REDWOOD CITY, Cali. - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will take the field for the Tigers in less than two months, but in just about a week, gamers can get their first look at the gunslinger in EA Sports College Football 26.

On Tuesday, the popular gaming franchise announced its rankings of players by position in their newest football installment. Nussmeier is ranked as the best quarterback in the Southeastern Conference and the second-best overall in the game.

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik is listed as the best quarterback in the game, but the gap is minimal, as he, Nussmeier, and Penn State's Drew Allar all share a 92 overall rating.

College Football 26 is scheduled to be released on July 10, but players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the video game will have access to the new football game three days early on July 7.

The two top quarterbacks in the game will square off when LSU and Clemson kick off Week 1 of the regular season on August 30 at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.