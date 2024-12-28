LSU practices in Houston ahead of Texas Bowl, Tigers win Rodeo Bowl

58°
Saturday, December 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

HOUSTON - The LSU football team practiced in Houston Saturday ahead of Tuesday's Texas Bowl tilt with Baylor.

The Tigers also competed in the Rodeo Bowl Saturday against Baylor, which is part of the pre-bowl game festivities.

LSU beat the Bears in the event. The Tigers beat Kansas State in Rodeo Bowl in 2022 before losing to the Wildcats in the football game.

According to FanDuel, Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite in the football game on New Year's Day. Tuesday's matchup is at 2:30 PM CT and airs on ESPN.

