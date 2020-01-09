Latest Weather Blog
LSU Police: Student fires off angry email, is arrested for cyberstalking
BATON ROUGE - Police with Louisiana State University say one of the university's online students has been arrested for cyberstalking.
According to a police report, 39-year-old Melaynie Williams had been using her LSU email address to send inappropriate emails since Dec. 4.
But police say none of her emails threatened bodily harm until Dec. 18 when Williams was apparently angered after learning she didn't meet the academic requirements necessary for admission into LSU's Graduate School.
A narration of the email, which is included in official police documents, indicates Williams' threat to 'blow someone's head off' if they approached her.
The expletive-filled message also threatens that the receiver will 'meet Jesus.'
Williams was charged with one count of cyberstalking (misdemeanor).
