LSU Police: Reported carjacking near Edward Gay Apartments
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police issued a Wednesday morning alert regarding a reported carjacking near Edward Gay Apartments off West Roosevelt Street and Spruce Lane.
The alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m.
As of 9 a.m., police are still investigating the incident and say they believe the suspects are no longer on campus.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation and relay information provided by authorities.
