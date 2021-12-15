74°
LSU Police: Reported carjacking near Edward Gay Apartments

3 hours 13 seconds ago Wednesday, December 15 2021
Source: LSU Police
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police issued a Wednesday morning alert regarding a reported carjacking near Edward Gay Apartments off West Roosevelt Street and Spruce Lane.

The alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., police are still investigating the incident and say they believe the suspects are no longer on campus.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation and relay information provided by authorities. 

