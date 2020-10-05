LSU Police nab two for allegedly skateboarding in PMAC

Christian Weaver (left) and Brandon Gilbert (right)

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday night, an evening of fun ended in a veritable face plant for a couple of skateboarders who, LSU Police say, practiced their moves in a place they had had no business entering.

According to arrest records, 19-year-old Christian Weaver and 20-year-old Brandon Gilbert were among a group of skateboarders caught on surveillance camera skateboarding in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center, commonly known as the PMAC, on Sunday, October 4, shortly before 6 p.m.

LSU Police say they received complaints about the group who'd apparently made their way into the 48-year-old facility for a bit of fun and quickly followed up.

In their report, police describe watching the PMAC's surveillance footage and seeing both Weaver and Gilbert in the film; shortly after this, the officers say they left the arena and saw both young men walking along Alaska Street, which is roughly .7 miles (or three minutes) from the PMAC.

Police go on to say when they attempted to stop Gilbert and Weaver, both fled.

Eventually, authorities apprehended the two and they were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison that evening.

They were each charged with unauthorized entry into a business and resisting arrest.