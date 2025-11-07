Latest Weather Blog
LSU Police arrest man accused of holding someone at gunpoint during fight at LSU-La. Tech tailgate
BATON ROUGE — LSU Police arrested a man accused of holding someone at gunpoint during a fight at a tailgate before LSU's game against Louisiana Tech in September.
According to arrest records, 19-year-old Cruz Canales-Atiyeh was one of several people involved in a fight on Sept. 6 on LSU's campus.
Police said they reviewed a video showing that Canales-Atiyeh was one of multiple people engaged in an altercation with the alleged victim. The video, police say, showed the victim being struck by another suspect before Canales-Atiyeh held a gun to the victim's midsection while the fight was ongoing.
The victim did not know the people who assaulted him, officials wrote.
Police said that the suspect who struck the victim later admitted to the attack, as well as identifying Canales-Atiyeh as the suspect who held the victim at gunpoint.
Canales-Atiyeh's mother later said her son was on campus on Sept. 6, adding that he was also cited as a minor in possession of alcohol that same day.
Canales-Atiyeh was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggravated assault with a firearm and the use of a weapon in a firearm-free zone on Thursday. He was released on a $5,500 bond the next day.
