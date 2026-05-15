LSU pitching gives up 6 runs in the first en route to game 1 loss to Florida

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball drops game one to No. 9 Florida 11-8 Thursday night. The Tigers were able to manufacture the runs, but did not have the pitching to keep the Gators off the basepaths.

Danny Lachenmayer got the start on the mound for LSU. He started the game giving up two singles and a walk. By the fourth batter in the lineup, Florida had the bases loaded with no one out and Ethan Surowiec hit a grand slam to right field. An RBI single following that homer would put Florida up 6-0 after the first half inning.

LSU would plate runs from base hits, free passes and two homers, but the pitching staff wasn't able quiet the Gator bats.

LSU falls to 29-25 on the season and 9-19 in SEC play. Game two of the series is set for Friday at 6:30 p.m.